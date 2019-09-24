Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Drives in five against Mets

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, five RBI and a walk to help the Marlins to an 8-4 victory over the Mets on Monday.

The backstop checked in with his 16th and 17th homers of the season, going yard in the second and sixth innings off Steven Matz as part of a five-RBI day. It's been a respectable if unspectacular campaign at the dish for Alfaro, who is slashing .263/.313/.421 over 125 games.