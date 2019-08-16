Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Drives in three

Alfaro went 3-for-4 with a double, walk, three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Dodgers.

Alfaro delivered two key hits, the first coming the in the fifth inning when he singled to drive in one. He followed that up with a double with the bases loaded in the sixth frame, driving in two more. He has been in a slump of late, recording just eight hits in his past 34 at-bats, even after accounting for Thursday's big performance. The 26-year-old now has a .259/.297/.401 line across 337 plate appearances for the season.