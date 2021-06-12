site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Exits after HBP
Alfaro exited Friday's game against Atlanta after being hit by a pitch on his elbow, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
He went 0-for-1 with a run scored prior to exiting. Sandy Leon replaced him behind the dish.
