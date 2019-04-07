Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Fuels win with power display
Alfaro went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Braves.
His two-run shot off A.J. Minter in the top of the ninth inning, Alfaro's second blast of the game and third of the year, broke open a 2-2 tie. The 25-year-old catcher now boasts a .280/.333/.640 slash line through eight games, and while his power is legit and he should be afforded plenty of playing time on the rebuilding Marlins, his 0:10 BB:K suggests a big correction is coming for his batting average.
