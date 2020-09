Alfaro is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro started in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with Philadelphia, going 0-for-1 with a walk. Though backup Chad Wallach started the second contest, the Marlins will have him check back in behind the plate for Monday's afternoon contest, giving Alfaro some additional time to rest up. Expect Alfaro to re-enter the lineup in Tuesday's series opener versus the Red Sox.