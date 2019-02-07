Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Headed to Miami
Alfaro was traded from the Phillies to the Marlins on Thursday along with Sixto Sanchez, Will Stewart and international bonus slot money in exchange for J.T. Realmuto, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Alfaro will immediately take over behind the dish for Realmuto, and the Marlins are hoping the 25-year-old can be a mainstay behind the dish for the organization for years to come. The backstop graded out well as a pitch framer while hitting a solid .262/.324/.407 with 10 homers in 377 plate appearances in 2018, though it's worth noting that he benefitted from a .406 BABIP and struggled mightily with strikeouts (36.6 percent strikeout rate).
