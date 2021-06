Alfaro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

After striking out in all four of his plate appearances in Tuesday's 4-3 loss, Alfaro will get a day off to clear his head. Sandy Leon will draw the start behind the dish, but Alfaro still appears locked in as Miami's No.1 catcher. Alfaro had caught all but one of the Marlins' previous 11 contests.