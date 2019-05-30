Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Heads to bench

Alfaro is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

After churning out a career-high four hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win, Alfaro will get a deserved break in the day game after the night game. Bryan Holaday will handle catching duties in the series finale while Alfaro rests.

