Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Hits bench
Alfaro is not in Sunday's starting lineup, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Alfaro will take a breather as the Marlins have a day game after Saturday night's contest. Chad Wallach will take his place behind the dish and bath ninth.
