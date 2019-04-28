Alfaro went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to the Phillies.

Afaro's two-run shot in the seventh inning helped eventually pull the Marlins within one run, though the Phillies ultimately extended their lead. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a fast start to the season and is slashing .297/.342/.500 with five homers in 74 at-bats, though he has also struck out 28 times