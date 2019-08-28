Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Homers in third consecutive game

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored Tuesday against the Reds.

Alfaro took Luis Castillo deep in the sixth frame to record his 14th homer of the season. He's been hot at the plate of late, recording multiple hits in each of his past four games while also homering in three consecutive contests. That's boosted his slash line to a .271/.307/.429 mark across 371 plate appearances for the season.