Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Knee issue resurfaces
Alfaro was recommended rest after a visit to the doctor revealed knee inflammation, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Alfaro return to action last Monday after missing a week with a bruised knee, but apparently isn't fully past the injury. The 25-year-old is likely to be sidelined through the weekend given the Marlins' off day Monday.
