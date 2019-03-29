Alfaro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.

J.T. Realmuto's replacement behind the dish got his Marlins tenure off to a solid start, as he took Seung Hwan Oh deep in the ninth inning. Alfaro popped 10 homers in 108 games for the Phillies last year in his first extended MLB action, and the 25-year-old should be able to top that figure in 2019 if he can stay healthy given the lack of alternatives on the Miami roster at catcher.

