Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Launches ninth homer

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI in Sunday's 9-3 win at Petco Park.

Alfaro stayed hot at the plate with a two-run home run in the second and a two-run double in the fourth to drive in a career-high four RBI. The 25-year-old leads Miami with nine home runs on the season and is one of two catchers to lead his team in homers along with Gary Sanchez (18) from the Yankees. Through 45 games, Alfaro is slashing .278/.333/.475 with 23 RBI and 19 runs scored.