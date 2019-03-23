Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Leading off Saturday
Alfaro (knee) will start behind the dish and lead off Saturday in the Marlins' Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Alfaro will likely slot into the bottom half of the lineup during the regular season, but he'll top the order Saturday in an attempt to pick up as many at-bats as possible ahead of Opening Day. The 25-year-old has been out of action since March 5 while battling right knee inflammation, but his ability to catch suggests the injury is behind him. Alfaro thus looks on track to draw the starting nod in the Marlins' March 28 opener versus the Rockies, though his workload could be managed carefully in the early going in light of the limited reps he's received during the spring.
