Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Leaves for concussion evaluation

Alfaro was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals to be evaluated for a concussion, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro took a foul tip in the mask and was also hit in the head with a backswing Thursday, prompting his exit in the ninth inning. Per Frisaro, manager Don Mattingly indicated Alfaro seemed okay after the game, but there should be a better idea of his status after he reports to the ballpark Friday.