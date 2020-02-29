Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Limited activity over weekend
Alfaro (oblique) won't swing a bat and likely won't throw for a couple of days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
He'll be able to run to stay in shape, but the Marlins aren't taking any chances with their No. 1 catcher this early in the spring. "We feel like it's something we caught it early enough," Mattingly said. "He didn't keep swinging, try to keep playing. Hopefully we're on top of it and it turns into a three-, four-, five-day thing instead of a three-week thing. But we'll see." If Alfaro avoids aggravating the oblique issue, he could return to action sometime next week.
