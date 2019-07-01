Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Mashes 10th homer

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

In just his second start since returning from a concussion, Alfaro took Jake Arrieta deep. The 26-year-old is now slashing .259/.308/.425 on the year with 10 homers, tying the career high he established last season in 46 fewer games.

More News
Our Latest Stories