Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Mashes 11th homer

Alfaro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the White Sox.

It's his first homer in July, although Alfaro has hardly been slacking -- he's hitting .353 (18-for-51) over his last 16 games. The catcher's 1:16 BB:K on the month highlights his flaws as a hitter, but his .278/.318/.445 slash line on the year with 11 homers and 34 RBI still give him plenty of fantasy value at the game's shallowest position.

