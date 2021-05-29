site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Not in Saturday's lineup
Alfaro isn't starting Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Alfaro went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's loss to Boston. Sandy Leon will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
