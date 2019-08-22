Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Not in Thursday's lineup

Alfaro is not in Thursday's lineup against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

He has started eight of the last 10 games, hitting .233 with 12 strikeouts and zero home runs in 30 at-bats over that stretch. Bryan Holaday will start behind the dish and hit eighth.

