Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Not playing, but fully cleared
Manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that Alfaro (knee) has been cleared for full baseball activities, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Per Fernandez, Alfaro will remain a spectator for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, but Mattingly said that the backstop's absence from the lineup is merely a precautionary matter. The Marlins don't want to rush Alfaro back to action early and risk a setback, so he may receive a couple more days off to manage the bruised right knee before drawing back into any of the team's spring lineups.
