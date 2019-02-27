Manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that Alfaro (knee) has been cleared for full baseball activities, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Per Fernandez, Alfaro will remain a spectator for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, but Mattingly said that the backstop's absence from the lineup is merely a precautionary matter. The Marlins don't want to rush Alfaro back to action early and risk a setback, so he may receive a couple more days off to manage the bruised right knee before drawing back into any of the team's spring lineups.