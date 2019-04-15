Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Not playing Monday
Alfaro (chest) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
Alfaro tweaked a chest muscle in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Phillies and will remain on the bench for a second straight day. Manager Don Mattingly suggested Alfaro was available as a pinch-hitter Sunday, but he ultimately wasn't summoned from the bench. The Marlins are viewing the backstop as day-to-day for the time being.
