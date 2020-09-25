site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jorge-alfaro-not-starting-friday-759899 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alfaro is out of the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.
Alfaro has two hits in his last 16 at-bats and is on the bench for the second straight contest. Chad Wallach receives another start behind the plate for Miami.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read