Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Friday

Alfaro (head) will not start Friday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alfaro was lifted for a concussion evaluation after taking a foul tip to the mask and getting hit with a backswing Thursday against the Cardinals. The results of that evaluation have not yet been made public, but he's evidently hurting enough to sit for at least once game. Bryan Holaday starts in his place.

