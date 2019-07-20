Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Saturday

Alfaro is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alfaro has six multi-hit games in his last 14 contests, hitting .354/.367/.542 over that stretch. He'll avoid having to face Clayton Kershaw on Saturday, with Bryan Holaday getting the call behind the plate.

