Alfaro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Alfaro caught the first game of Saturday's doubleheader and was set to sit out the second game, but he was forced into action when Francisco Cervelli exited after two innings with a concussion. Manager Don Mattingly may just want to be cautious with Alfaro's initial workload after the 27-year-old just returned to action this weekend for his 2020 debut after missing nearly a month of action while recovering from COVID-19. Brian Navarreto will spell Alfaro behind the dish Sunday.