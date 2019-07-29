Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Nursing minor quad injury

Manager Don Mattingly said Alfaro is dealing with a minor quadriceps injury, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

This helps explain why the backstop is on the bench for a second straight day Monday. Fortunately, the issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious and the hope is that Alfaro will be able to rejoin the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Bryan Holaday is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth Monday against the Diamondbacks.

