Alfaro went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Cubs.

Friday was Alfaro's fourth multi-hit effort in 15 games in June. The catcher started the season cold before a hamstring injury cost him a month. Since returning on May 25, he's hitting .310 (18-for-58) with two home runs, six RBI, seven runs scored a pair of stolen bases. Alfaro remains Miami's primary backstop ahead of Sandy Leon.