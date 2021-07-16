site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: On bench for nightcap
RotoWire Staff
Alfaro isn't starting Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Alfaro struck out in each of his three at-bats in the first game of Friday's twin bill. Sandy Leon will take over behind the plate and bat seventh.
