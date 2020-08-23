site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alfaro is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nations, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Alfaro started at catcher in the matinee and went 0-for-3 with one strikeout. Francisco Cervelli will start behind the plate in the nightcap.
