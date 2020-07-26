Alfaro is on the injured list due to a positive COVID-19 test, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
He will need back-to-back negative tests to be cleared to rejoin the team. In addition to Alfaro, Jose Urena, Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez have also tested positive. Francisco Cervelli and Chad Wallach will handle the catching duties for now.
