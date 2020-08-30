site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jorge-alfaro-out-of-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alfaro is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rays. Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Alfaro started the past three games and will receive a day off after going 1-for-10 with four strikeouts. Chad Wallach will start behind the plate Sunday for the Marlins.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read