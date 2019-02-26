Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Out Tuesday with bruised knee
Alfaro (knee) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.
Alfaro was hoping to return to the lineup Tuesday after receiving treatment for a bruised knee Monday, but the Marlins will play it safe and hold their new starting catcher out. The injury occurred when Alfaro crashed into a railing while chasing a foul ball Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts