Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Out with concussion

Alfaro was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alfaro took both a foul tip and a backswing to the head in Thursday's game against the Cardinals, one of which was evidently serious enough to cause a concussion. Bryan Holaday will be the starting catcher for now with Chad Wallach out with his own concussion.

