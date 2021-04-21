Alfaro was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left hamstring strain.
Alfaro has been dealing with a left hamstring issue to begin the year and exited Tuesday's game against the Orioles as a result. He'll now be given additional time to recover after he was diagnosed with a strain, but it's not yet clear exactly when Alfaro will be able to return. Chad Wallach should serve as the team's primary catcher in Alfaro's absence, while Sandy Leon's contract was selected in a corresponding move.