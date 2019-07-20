Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Plates lone run in loss

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Alfaro's double -- his ninth of the year -- gave the Marlins a lead in the fourth inning, but it was the only run they managed against Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. Alfaro is up to 32 RBI and a .273/.316/.434 slash line in 75 games during his first season with the Marlins.