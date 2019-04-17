Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Playing back-to-back days
Alfaro will start at catcher and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Alfaro sat out games Sunday and Monday with minor chest and right knee injuries before checking in at catcher and finishing 1-for-4 at the dish in Tuesday's 4-0 loss. The Marlins' decision to keep Alfaro in the lineup for a second straight day suggests he came out of Tuesday's contest no worse for the wear.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...