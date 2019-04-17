Alfaro will start at catcher and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Cubs.

Alfaro sat out games Sunday and Monday with minor chest and right knee injuries before checking in at catcher and finishing 1-for-4 at the dish in Tuesday's 4-0 loss. The Marlins' decision to keep Alfaro in the lineup for a second straight day suggests he came out of Tuesday's contest no worse for the wear.

More News
Our Latest Stories