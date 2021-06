Alfaro went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 11-4 win over Colorado.

Alfaro notched just his third multi-hit game of the season. The catcher has hit safely in the last four games he's started. He's up to a .263/.317/.382 slash line with two home runs, nine RBI, five runs scored, three stolen bases and three doubles through 82 plate appearances.