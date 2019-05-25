Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Posts three hits
Alfaro went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs in a 12-10 loss against the Nationals on Friday.
Although the solo home run that came in the ninth inning was largely meaningless, this was the 25-year-old first three-hit game since April 6. Alfaro is 9-for-26 (.346) with two home runs and six RBI in the last seven games. He did miss one game during this stretch because of a calf issue, but this is still the best he's hit since early April. Alfaro is batting .257 with seven home runs, 16 RBI, 16 runs and a steal in 136 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...