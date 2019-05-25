Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Posts three hits

Alfaro went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs in a 12-10 loss against the Nationals on Friday.

Although the solo home run that came in the ninth inning was largely meaningless, this was the 25-year-old first three-hit game since April 6. Alfaro is 9-for-26 (.346) with two home runs and six RBI in the last seven games. He did miss one game during this stretch because of a calf issue, but this is still the best he's hit since early April. Alfaro is batting .257 with seven home runs, 16 RBI, 16 runs and a steal in 136 at-bats.