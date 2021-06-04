site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Receives breather Friday
RotoWire Staff
Alfaro is not in the lineup Friday against the Pirates, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Alfaro started the last three games and will take a seat for Friday's contest. Sandy Leon will work behind the plate in his absence.
