Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Receives rest in series finale
Alfaro is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Alfaro gets a breather after starting behind the plate in the first two games of the series and going 1-for-6 at the dish. Chad Wallach will serve as the Marlins' catcher Thursday, working in tandem with starting pitcher Pablo Lopez.
