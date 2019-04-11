Alfaro is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro gets a breather after starting behind the plate in the first two games of the series and going 1-for-6 at the dish. Chad Wallach will serve as the Marlins' catcher Thursday, working in tandem with starting pitcher Pablo Lopez.

