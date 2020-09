Alfaro (head) is starting behind the plate and batting ninth in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 27-year-old left Wednesday's game after being hit in the mask by a foul ball and didn't start Thursday, though he did collect a hit, a run and an RBI as a pinch hitter. Alfaro is 11-for-28 with three homers and 13 RBI over his past nine games.