Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Rejoins lineup Sunday

Alfaro (jaw) is starting behind the plate and batting seventh Sunday at San Diego, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Alfaro sat out Saturday's game with a sore jaw after taking a foul tip off his mask Friday, but he's good to go for the series finale. The 25-year-old has a 1.041 OPS with three home runs over his last 12 games.

