Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Remains on bench

Alfaro will sit for the second game in a row Monday against Arizona, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

It's possible Alfaro could be dealing with some unreported minor injury, as he hasn't sat for back-to-back games while healthy at any prior point this season. He does have just one hit over his last four games, though that's far too short of a stretch to say that he needs some time off to clear his head. Regardless of the reason, Bryan Holaday will start behind the plate again in his absence.