Alfaro (calf) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alfaro was diagnosed with a mild left calf strain after exiting Saturday's came, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench for the series finale. Thanks to Monday's scheduled off day, the 26-year-old will have two full days to recover before Miami begins a series in Detroit on Tuesday.