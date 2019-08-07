Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Resting Wednesday

Alfaro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

With their series in New York concluding with an afternoon game at 12:10 p.m. EDT, Alfaro will be merely receiving some maintenance after catching in the 5-0 loss Tuesday night. Alfaro went hitless in his four at-bats, sinking his slash line to .180/.200/.279 since the All-Star break.