Alfaro (hamstring) appeared in rehab games Wednesday and Thursday for Triple-A Jacksonville and will play in at least two more before returning from the injured list, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro was scratched from Jacksonville's lineup last Thursday due to soreness and remained shut down for five more days, but he's back on track now. He's schedule to serve as the designated hitter Friday before starting behind the plate Saturday. Whether or not that's his final rehab game remains to be seen.