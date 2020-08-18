Alfaro was one of 18 Marlins that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season who received clearance Saturday to resume baseball activities at the team's alternate training site in Jupiter, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro was one of the first Miami players who was known to have tested positive, as the team placed him on the injured list before the team's ill-fated season-opening series in Philadelphia. Though he's now made a full recovery from the coronavirus, the three-plus weeks of activity that he missed while waiting to clear all protocols means he'll likely need several days worth of workouts before Miami deems him ready to return from the IL. Once he's activated, Alfaro is expected to unseat Francisco Cervelli as the Marlins' top backstop.