Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alfaro isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Alfaro returned to action during Friday's matinee after suffering a head injury Wednesday. However, he'll sit for Game 2 of the twin bill with Chad Wallach starting at catcher.
